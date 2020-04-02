Amy Shark announces livestream concert for Together At Home series

Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark has announced a livestream performance for the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen’s Together At Home concert series.

Shark will begin her livestream on Instagram at 12pm AEDT tomorrow (April 3). It marks the first livestream from the artist, during the coronavirus pandemic or otherwise.

Hey Sharks, I am very excited to be partnering with @GlblCtzn & @WHO to be apart of their #TogetherAtHome concert series in support of the fight against Coronavirus! join me on my Instagram Live at 12pm AEDT Friday! 🦈📱ps I’ve never gone IG live before pic.twitter.com/WwruEHoDZF — Amy Shark (@amyshark) April 1, 2020

Shark joins fellow Aussie artists G Flip and Vance Joy in performing for Together At Home, as well as international acts Coldplay, John Legend, Christine and The Queens, Years & Years and Ziggy Marley.

Shark recently offered up her home for actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson to “borrow for 14 days of isolation” after the couple tested positive for coronavirus while staying in the Gold Coast. Wilson later thanked Shark for “such a generous gesture” and said they’ll have to celebrate together when she and Hanks “are better”.

In March, Shark performed at Fire Fight Australia for bushfire relief, sharing the stage with John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more. Her performance of ‘I Said Hi’ is featured on the live compilation album, titled ‘Artists Unite for Fire Fight’.

Earlier this year, Shark teased a collaboration with Ed Sheeran after posting photos of herself and Sheeran to social media. She wrote that she’d “spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed”.