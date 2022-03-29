Amy Shark announces mammoth regional tour, taking place across four months

Amy Shark is set to embark on a whopping 42-date Australian road tour, traipsing the entire country over a four-month block.

Shark’s tour, dubbed ‘See U Somewhere’, will see her bring albums ‘Cry Forever’ and ‘Love Monster’ to several hubs in regional and rural Australia.

The ‘Mess Her Up’ singer will visit all states and territories throughout May, June, July and August. Notably, Shark has turned her attention to WA, where the tour kicks off in Bunbury on May 19, with another nine shows in the state commencing from there. All 42 tour dates can be found below.

“I’m the happiest when I’m on stage performing,” Shark said in a press release, “and I can’t wait to travel further into Australia where I’ve never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it’s going to be a fun one.”

Joining Shark on this mammoth effort are a slew of various support acts appearing in their respective home states/territories. In WA, Shark will be supported by Dulcie, with the artist moving through to the NT with Prayer Corby, NSW and ACT with Adam Newling, Victoria with Yorke, SA with Jess Day and Tasmania with Tyler Richardson (of Luca Brasi), before heading to her home state of Queensland for the tour’s final seven shows, supported by Cult Romance.

Tickets for the ‘See U Somewhere’ tour go on sale at 10am AEST tomorrow (Wednesday March 30).

The announcement today (March 29) comes just as Shark prepares to wrap up her ‘Cry Forever’ arena tour – one date remains for Perth’s RAC Arena on May 13.

That tour had experienced significant rescheduling due to ever-changing restrictions, particularly in Western Australia.

So determined was Shark to commence proceedings in the state that in January – when May’s Perth show was still scheduled to take place on Saturday February 5, before ultimately being rescheduled again – Shark penned an open letter to the state’s premier Mark McGowan, pledging to undertake his domestic chores if he would just reopen borders.

“I really really want to come and see Perth again, I miss the people and I really want to play my show on Feb 26,” Shark wrote on social media. “I’ll do anything before the show [–] I’ll wash your car, mow your lawn, cook you dinner, clean out your gutters, just please let us back in.”

Amy Shark’s ‘See U Somewhere’ Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 19 – Bunbury, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre

Friday 20 – Mandurah, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

Saturday 21 – Margaret River, The River

Thursday 26 – Albany, Albany Entertainment Centre

Friday 27 – Esperance, Esperance Civic Centre

Saturday 28 – Kalgoorlie, Goldfields Art Centre

Sunday 29 – Merredin, Cummins Theatre

Tuesady 31 – Geraldton, Queens Park Theatre

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Karratha, Red Earth Arts Theatre

Saturday 4 – Broome, The Roebuck Bay Hotel

Thursday 9 – Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre

Sunday 26 – Dubbo, The Garden Hotel

Tuesday 28 – Bathurst, BMEC

Wednesday 29 – Wyong, The Art House

JULY

Saturday 2 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Tuesday 5 – Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre

Wednesday 6 – Griffith, Griffith Regional Theatre

Friday 8 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 9 – Albury, Albury Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 12 – Wangaratta, WPACC

Thursday 14 – Shepparton, Riverlinks Eastbank

Saturday 16 – Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre

Tuesday 19 – Warranambool, Lighthouse Theatre

Wednesday 20 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Thursday 21 – Ballarat, Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts

Friday 22 – Horsham, Horsham Town Hall

Saturday 24 – Geelong, Costa Hall

Wednesday 27 – Mildura, Mildura Arts Centre

Thursday 28 – Tanunda, The Barossa Arts Centre

Friday 29 – Whyalla, Middleback Arts Centre

Saturday 30 – Renmark, Chaffey Theatre

Sunday 31 – Mount Gambier, Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre



AUGUST

Tuesday 2 – Launceston, Princess Theatre

Thursday 4 – Devonport, Parnaple Arts Centre

Friday 5 – Hobart, City Hall/Mac O2

Friday 19 – Biloela, Civic Centre

Saturday 20 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Sunday 21 – Gladstone, Gladstone Entertainment & Convention Centre

Wednesday 24 – Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre

Thursday 25 – Mackay, MECC

Friday 26 – Townsville, Twonsville Entertainment Centre

Monday 29 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre