Amy Shark announces new docu-series ‘FOREVER, AMY SHARK’

Amy Shark has announced a new docu-series titled FOREVER, AMY SHARK, which documents the recording process of her forthcoming album ‘Cry Forever‘.

READ MORE: Here are 14 Australian albums and EPs to look forward to in 2021

Revealing the news on Twitter today (February 1), Shark said that she chose not to reveal what the recording process was like for the album as it was happening, but said she had filmed everything instead.

“I decided not 2 show you much while recording CRY FOREVER, mainly because I was super focused and if I started hyping you all up, my focus wouldn’t of been as sharp as it was,” Shark said.

Advertisement

“But I filmed everything!!!! 1st episode of my doco-series FOREVER, AMY SHARK coming (soon)”.

Shark also shared a teaser trailer for the series, which shows snippets of the recording and promotion processes for the album, including what appears to be building a studio in her own home.

Watch below:

I decided not 2 show you much while recording CRY FOREVER, mainly because I was super focused and if I started hyping you all up, my focus wouldn’t of been as sharp as it was. But I filmed everything!!!! 1st episode of my doco-series FOREVER, AMY SHARK coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/IBmGXVbzY8 — Amy Shark (@amyshark) February 1, 2021

‘Cry Forever’ is set for release on Friday April 30. So far, fans have heard three singles from the album, ‘Everybody Rise‘, ‘All the Lies About Me’ and the Travis Barker-featuring ‘C’MON‘.

In addition, she’ll be taking the album on tour throughout June and July, hitting dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and her hometown of the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

She has also revealed the tracklist for ‘Cry Forever’, which is also set to include a feature from Keith Urban on the song ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’.