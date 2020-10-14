Amy Shark announces new single with blink-182’s Travis Barker, ‘C’MON’

Amy Shark has today (October 15) announced details of her forthcoming single, ‘C’MON’, which will see her link up with blink-182‘s Travis Barker.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Shark revealed that the song, out on Friday, October 23, is “the greatest thing in my life right now.”

View Shark’s announcement below.

This isn’t the first time Shark has collaborated with a member of blink-182 on a song. Back in 2018, she linked up with Mark Hoppus for her song ‘Psycho’, which appeared on her debut album ‘Love Monster’.

‘C’MON’ will be the second track Shark has released in 2020, following the drop of ‘Everybody Rise‘ back in June.

‘Everybody Rise’ recently earned the singer three ARIA nominations at the forthcoming ceremony. She’s up for ‘Best Female Artist’, ‘Best Pop Release’ and ‘Best Australian Live Act’.

She’s given several different versions of ‘Everybody Rise’ to fans since its release. At the beginning of August, she unveiled a surprise acoustic version of the track.

“I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you,” Shark said of the song.

She also recently took to an empty Sydney Opera House to give the song a live rendition assisted by a girls choir.