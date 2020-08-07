Amy Shark drops surprise acoustic version of ‘Everybody Rise’

Amy Shark has shared a suprise acoustic version of her latest single, ‘Everybody Rise’.

As well as releasing ‘Everybody Rise’ as an acoustic single, Shark also dropped a captivating video of her performing the song. Watch it below.

Marking the singer-songwriter’s first new material since the release of her ARIA-winning album ‘LOVE MONSTER’, ‘Everybody Rise’ was originally released in June. The track was co-written and produced by Joel Little, and is the first taste of Shark’s forthcoming second album.

“I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you,” Shark said of the song in a press release.

Shark performed ‘Everybody Rise’ as part of a small acoustic set for KIIS’ Living Room Concert Series which also included a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Secret Garden’.

Last week, Shark shared a special video of her performing her latest single in an empty Sydney Opera House with the Australian Girls Choir.

Shark is set to take to the stage for the third episode of ABC‘s new music show The Sound, performing alongside John Butler, Boy & Bear, Gordi and more.

‘Everybody Rise (acoustic)’ is available to buy/stream now.