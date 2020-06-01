Amy Shark, Ed Sheeran to feature in livestream dedicated to pandemic frontline workers

Radio stations Nova and Smoothfm will join forces to host an exclusive live-streamed event dedicated to workers who have been on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thank You Concert will feature performances from Keith Urban and Amy Shark, plus an exclusive chat with Katy Perry and “something special” from Ed Sheeran and Michael Bublé. More artists will be announced in the coming days.

Prospective audience members will only get access to the livestream by nominating a member of the community that has “[kept] our communities safe during this global health crisis”, or by being nominated themselves.

Advertisement

The concert will take place on Saturday, June 20. As The Music reports, the concert’s full lineup will be announced on Friday, June 5 at 3pm AEST by both Nova and Smoothfm.

“This special live stream music event has been created to celebrate our essential workers and all that they have done to help Australians during this global health crisis,” Nova Entertainment’s Paul Jackson said.

“We are so grateful that the artists involved are so giving of their time, showing their Australian fans how much they mean to them. It is Nova and Smoothfm’s way of allowing listeners to say thank you to special people in their lives – through a music experience curated especially for them.”

In related news, Shark revealed back in January that she’s been working on new music with Sheeran. In December, she covered Taylor Swift’s song ‘Lover’ live with Urban in Sydney.