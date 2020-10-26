Amy Shark, Guy Sebastian, Ruel announced for ARIA Week

The annual ARIA Week will be returning to Sydney for its eighth instalment in November, spread out over the month instead of just seven days.

Kicking off on November 5, the program of events will include COVID-safe showcases, panels, interviews and performances. Most notably, artists Amy Shark, Guy Sebastian, Ruel and Jessica Mauboy will be performing as part of Nova’s Red Room midway through the month.

Two interview series, ARIA Masterclass and Access All ARIAs, have been announced. For Access All ARIAs, hosts Ruby Miles and Jeremy Dylan will speak to nominees from a number of ARIA Awards categories.

The masterclass events are usually exclusive to invited industry guests but this year, the events will be filmed remotely and uploaded to YouTube.

“2020 has been a year of challenges, so it is even more important for us to celebrate the accomplishments of the people within our Australian music industry who made an impact this year,” ARIA chief executive Dan Rosen said in a statement.

“This year there’s no guest list – we’re throwing the doors open and making the panels available to all on the ARIA YouTube channel.”

ARIA Week will sit alongside other events taking part in November including the ARIA Awards, Great Southern Nights festival and Aus Music T-Shirt Day.

Nova’s Red Room performance dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 18 – Ruel

Wednesday 18 – Amy Shark

Thursday 19 – Guy Sebastian

Thursday 19 – Jessica Mauboy