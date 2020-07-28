Amy Shark, John Butler, Gordi lead lineup for third episode of ‘The Sound’

Amy Shark, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Gordi and more have been announced as the acts taking the stage for the third episode of ABC‘s new music show The Sound.

Airing every Sunday from 5:30pm AEST, the show shares a myriad of performances from Australian acts, including some especially recorded for the program.

One of those performances for the forthcoming episode includes Amy Shark giving an acoustic rendition of her latest track ‘Everybody Rise’ filmed at the Sydney Opera House.

In addition, each episode showcases an up and coming artist as part of its ‘Introducing’ segment. This week’s ‘Introducing’ artist is Indigenous act Scott Barlow, who will be teaming up with Ian Kenny of Birds Of Tokyo and Karnivool fame to play his new song ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’.

Other acts set to play the show include Angie McMahon, Sheppard and Dallas Woods. The show is hosted by Jane Gazzo and Zan Rowe, with this week’s guest co-host being Red Symons of iconic Australian band Skyhooks.

“Watching new artists play on music TV shows was such an important part of my upbringing – rage, Recovery, and the rest,” Gordi said of The Sound in a press statement.

“I’ve been missing playing shows for audiences and I’m sure fans are craving live music more than ever. I’m thrilled The Sound is able to bring everyone a little closer.”

Gordi will be performing select tracks from her just released second album, ‘Our Two Skins’ – a record that she quit her career in medicine to create.

“I’ve spent the last eight years doing both music and medicine at a million miles an hour,” she told NME Australia. “It’s pretty nice for once to just focus on music”