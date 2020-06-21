Amy Shark and John Butler lead To The Point lineup

Amy Shark, John Butler and The Cat Empire have been announced today (June 22) as the headliners for Sandstone Point’s new concert series, To The Point.

The show takes place on Saturday November 7 at the Sandstone Point Hotel. The lineup also promises The Beautiful Girls and Stella Donnelly, with more to be announced.

The organisers of the show noted in a press statement that “there has never been a more crucial time” for people to support live music in Australia.

“After months couped up inside, event organisers at To The Point are excited to give people something to look forward to!”

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday June 26. General sale will then begin at 9am on Tuesday June 30. Tickets are available here.

The announcement comes as restrictions on mass gatherings begin to loosen around the country. A surge of small concerts have started happening, and will continue over the next few weeks.

To The Point marks Amy Shark’s first live performance since February’s Fire Fight. Her new single, ‘Everybody Rise,’ was released last week.

The ‘To The Point’ 2020 lineup is:

Amy Shark

The Cat Empire

John Butler

The Beautiful Girls

Stella Donnelly