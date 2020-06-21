GAMING  

Amy Shark and John Butler lead To The Point lineup

Happening at Sandstone Point this November

By Jackson Langford
amy shark john butler 2020 getty images
Amy Shark and John Butler. Credit: Naomi Rahim and David Wolff-Patrick for Getty Images

Amy Shark, John Butler and The Cat Empire have been announced today (June 22) as the headliners for Sandstone Point’s new concert series, To The Point.

The show takes place on Saturday November 7 at the Sandstone Point Hotel. The lineup also promises The Beautiful Girls and Stella Donnelly, with more to be announced.

The organisers of the show noted in a press statement that “there has never been a more crucial time” for people to support live music in Australia.

“After months couped up inside, event organisers at To The Point are excited to give people something to look forward to!”

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday June 26. General sale will then begin at 9am on Tuesday June 30. Tickets are available here.

The announcement comes as restrictions on mass gatherings begin to loosen around the country. A surge of small concerts have started happening, and will continue over the next few weeks.

To The Point marks Amy Shark’s first live performance since February’s Fire Fight. Her new single, ‘Everybody Rise,’ was released last week.

The ‘To The Point’ 2020 lineup is:

Amy Shark
The Cat Empire
John Butler
The Beautiful Girls
Stella Donnelly

