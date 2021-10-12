Amy Shark leads new additions to Bluesfest’s 2022 lineup

Bluesfest has once again expanded its colossal 2022 lineup, with the addition of eight new artists set to perform at the event next April.

Leading the latest announcement is Amy Shark, who released her second album, ‘Cry Forever’, earlier this year. Joining her are the likes of Casey Barnes, Stan Walker, Kevin Borich Express and Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul.

The announcement comes shortly after event organisers revealed that Bluesfest 2022 would revert back to a five-day event, kicking off on April 14 and wrapping up on April 19.

Advertisement

Along with a promise that “some amazing headliners” for the Byron Bay event will be announced soon, organiser Peter Noble OAM said in a statement: “We have always believed the day would come when we will be coming together to attend music festivals again.

“We have never given up on that and, although it’s been quite a difficult time, we feel that, for our beloved music industry, the musicians, the crews, everyone who works in it and especially the fans, it is our responsibility to be there to present the music we love, just as soon as we can.”

Today’s additions bring the amount of artists playing next year’s festival to 82, after Hoodoo Gurus, Baker Boy and more were added last month. Headliners for the event so far include Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly and Midnight Oil, the latter of whom were originally poised to launch their new album at the festival on its previous date in October of this year.

Bluesfest last went down in 2019, with COVID-19 preventing it from going ahead in 2020, as well as both postponed dates in 2021. After the festival was cancelled one day ahead of its opening back in April, a study found that its postponement to October – which was then knocked back even further – resulted in an economic loss of $181million.