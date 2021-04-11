Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale announced for Music From The Home Front concert

ANZAC Day concert Music From The Home Front will return in 2021, with more than 20 acts announced.

Taking place on April 24 at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, the lineup features Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Jimmy Barnes, The Rubens, Tash Sultana, The Kid LAROI and Hayley Mary, among others. More acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

The concert will be a mix of in-person and live-streamed performances. Tickets to the concert will be available from this Friday (April 16) and will be broadcast on Nine from 7.30pm local time.

Music From The Home Front was first conceptualised last year by the late Mushroom Group CEO Michael Gudinski and Jimmy Barnes as a way to unite Australians during the pandemic. According to a statement, Gudinski was planning this year’s concert before his sudden passing in March.

“Dad had many great passions throughout his career, but his love of the local music industry never shone brighter than it did during the last year as we suffered through the impact of COVID-19,” Michael’s son and newly appointed Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said in a statement.

“It’s incredibly fitting that Music From The Home Front, a project he was immensely proud of in 2020, was one of the events he was working on right up until his last day.

“That we can bring to life a broadcast concert version from his hometown of Melbourne, supporting the industry he loved, in a city he long promoted as the leading music capital of Australia, resonates deeply with all of us at Mushroom.”

Music From The Home Front lineup (in alphabetical order):

Amy Shark

Ben Lee (live-streamed)

Bliss N Eso feat. Kasey Chambers

Budjerah

Dean Lewis (live-streamed)

Gordi (live-streamed)

Hayley Mary (live-streamed)

Jerome Farah

Jess Hitchcock (live-streamed)

Jimmy Barnes (live-streamed)

Lime Cordiale

Mahalia Barnes (live-streamed)

Mia Wray

Sam Fischer (live-streamed)

Tash Sultana

The Kid LAROI (live-streamed)

The Rubens

Tina Arena (live-streamed)

Vance Joy

You Am I (live-streamed)

Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir