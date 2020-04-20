Amy Shark tells fans she has new music “ready to go”

Amy Shark has revealed she has new music on the way.

In a tweet posted last night (April 19), she confirmed the new music by prefacing, “I can feel y’all getting frustrated with me. I just gotta wait for the green light.”

“It’s ready to go but you didn’t hear it from me ok,” she continued.

Shark followed up with another tweet, this time quoting Lorde: “I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it.”

Back in January, Amy Shark teased she was working on new music with Ed Sheeran when a photo of the pair appeared on Instagram. In the caption, the singer-songwriter said she had “spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed”.

“I know I have been quiet on the topic of new music, but I can today let you know that this shark is about to start circling,” she added.

Shark’s last solo release was her 2018 debut album, ‘Love Monster’, which featured breakthrough single ‘Adore’ and subsequent releases ‘I Said Hi’ and ‘All Loved Up’. The album also saw Shark collaborate with Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus for ‘Psycho’.