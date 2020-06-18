Amy Shark returns with new single ‘Everybody Rise’

Amy Shark has released her first new music in over two years, ‘Everybody Rise’.

The track, released today (June 19), is the singer/songwriter’s long awaited follow-up to her number-one, ARIA-winning album ‘LOVE MONSTER.’ It was co-written and produced by Joel Little, best known for his work with Lorde.

‘Everybody Rise’ is released alongside an official music video, directed by Patrick Tohill.

According to a press statement, ‘Everybody Rise’ is “a commentary on worship culture, how we create idols on social media while losing track of the humanity right in front of us”.

“I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you,'” said Shark.

Shark had announced the new single earlier this month. Prior to that, Shark had been teasing new material in interviews and on her social media in the lead-up. She also revealed she’s been collaborating on music with Ed Sheeran.

Originally set for release on June 5, Shark delayed the single by a week to not distract from the Black Lives Matter movement. She explained the gap between releases in a social media post.

“I wanted to make sure this next body of work wasn’t just different from the last stuff,” she said.

“I wanted it to be better and bigger, and the best that I possibly could do.”

“This single is me properly hitting my stride,” Shark said. “The next chapter will define me even more than ‘LOVE MONSTER’ did.”

‘Everybody Rise’ is available to stream/download now.