Amy Shark postpones remainder of ‘Cry Forever’ tour dates

Amy Shark has announced that her tour dates in Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth have been postponed, owing to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The shows were set to go down next month, after being delayed once in July in the wake of a recent COVID-19 outbreak that spread across the east coast. Thus far, Shark’s ‘Cry Forever’ tour has seen her play sold-out shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Hobart, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The singer-songwriter announced her tour’s latest setback last night (August 25) on social media, reassuring fans that all three of the remaining dates will “100 per cent still be going ahead at a later date”.

Dear Adelaide, Melbourne & Perth. Due to Australia's current position with Covid-19, I am going to have to postpone the… Posted by Amy Shark on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Though it’s yet to be confirmed when the shows will now take place, Shark continued: “Our team is working hard behind the scenes and I will have new dates for you very soon. The ticketing teams will be in touch with all details and options for you.

“It’s unfair and it hurts, I know, but when I finally get to your city I promise it will be worth it.”

Earlier today, Shark released the final episode of her docuseries Forever, Amy Shark, which details the making of ‘Cry Forever’. Take a look at the full episode below:

Her second full-length effort under the Amy Shark moniker, ‘Cry Forever’ was released back in April through Wonderlick/Sony.

It was flanked by seven singles, including ‘Everybody Rise’, ‘C’mon’ (featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker), ‘All The Lies About Me’, ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ (co-written with Ed Sheeran and featuring Keith Urban), the eponymous ‘Amy Shark’ and ‘Worst Day Of My Life’.

NME labelled the album one of the highlights for April 2021, with writer David James Young saying: “Five years removed from breakthrough ‘Adore’, this Gold Coast native has gone through a whirlwind of emotions and experiences that most can’t fit into entire lifespans. ‘Cry Forever’ attempts to both document and process this, boasting A-listers like Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban without ever losing sight of the ever-moving Shark.”