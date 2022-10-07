Amy Shark returns with ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

Amy Shark has released her first original single for the year, ‘Only Wanna Be With You’, the first to be lifted from a forthcoming, yet-to-be-announced album.

Produced by Joe London along with Konstantin Kersting (whose previous credits include Tones and I and Mallrat) and Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson, Shark’s latest is a buzzy, high-energy torch song underpinned by fuzzed-out guitars, big drums and hooks aplenty.

‘Only Wanna Be With You’ arrives alongside a Jeremy Koren-directed video that sees Shark belting out her vocals in front of a red sheet that hides silhouettes a backing band that includes Dawson, her regular drummer Joey Malafu and Soren Walker on keys. Watch that below:

“This song is about finding someone who you really love spending time with. Someone who you kind of just can’t get enough of,” Shark said of the lovesick new single when announcing it on Instagram earlier this week.

“But because you can’t be with that person, you date a bunch of other people in hopes that you will form those same feelings with someone else. But you won’t, because you only want to be with that other person.”

‘Only Wanna Be With You’ marks the start of a new era for Shark, who released second studio album ‘Cry Forever’ last year after previewing it with singles ‘Everybody Rise’, the Travis Barker-assisted ‘C’mon’, Keith Urban collaboration ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ and more.

Since then, she’s toured heavily behind the album (covering The Killers‘ classic ‘Mr. Brightside’ at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena back in March), but, before now, hasn’t released any new music apart from a cover of Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’ made in collaboration with Dutch DJ R3HAB which arrived in June.

Last month, Shark was announced as one of the hosts of the new season of Australian Idol, which is set to make a return in 2023 after more than a decade off screens.