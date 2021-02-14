Amy Shark reveals she wrote forthcoming single ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ with Ed Sheeran

Amy Shark has revealed that she worked with Ed Sheeran on her forthcoming single ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’, which drops later this week.

The song will land on streaming services on Friday (February 19), and also features vocals from country musician, Keith Urban.

Shark revealed the tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album ‘Cry Forever’ in December last year, which included the title of the new song and its feature artist, Urban. However, in a post on social media yesterday (February 14), Shark also announced that it was co-written with Sheeran.

“I can’t actually believe the time has come. I’m so excited to announce my next single! co-written with Ed Sheeran, featuring the one and only Keith Urban ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ out Friday!,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes type video.

In the clip, Shark can be seen in a studio with the British pop star, who tells her “that sounds so nice” in a recording session. Watch it below:

The collaboration is long-awaited, with Shark initially teasing that she’d been working with Sheeran in January last year. She posted a photo on her social media at the time, writing, “Spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed”.

They’re both wearing the same outfits in the image as in the newly posted video, suggesting that the forthcoming single has been in the works for a while.

Shark again referred to the writing session with Sheeran during her BIGSOUND keynote event in October 2020, saying, “He’s so good at tapping into people’s stories”.

“I’m like a brat. If the song’s not sounding good in five or ten minutes, it’s not good enough, start again. I get really impatient. He grinds, he keeps going,” she said.

‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ will mark the fourth single from Shark’s upcoming album, having released ‘Everybody Rise’, ‘All The Lies About Me’ and ‘C’MON’ with Travis Barker last year.

Shark’s second studio record ‘Cry Forever’ will arrive on April 30 via Wonderlick/Sony.