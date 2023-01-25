Amy Shark gets Russell Crowe to fill in for Mark Hoppus while performing ‘Psycho’ live

Amy Shark recruited Russell Crowe to fill in for Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus at one of her recent gigs.

Shark made a surprise appearance at an event Crowe held in Coffs Harbour earlier this week, where she performed ‘Psycho’ from her 2018 debut album ‘Love Monster’.

The studio version of ‘Psycho’ features a verse from Hoppus, with he and Shark duetting on the second and third choruses. On the evening, Crowe stepped up to perform Hoppus’ parts.

“This is how much Russell Crowe likes my song,” Shark wrote when sharing a video of the moment to her Instagram story, tagging Hoppus and calling Crowe his “understudy”. See a photo from the moment below:

‘Psycho’ was the third single released from ‘Love Monster’ ahead of its arrival in July 2018. Shark enlisted another Blink-182 member to contribute to her second album, 2021’s ‘Cry Forever’, with drummer Travis Barker featuring on the single ‘C’MON’. “It’s quite surreal to have the drummer from one of my all-time favourite bands playing on one of my songs,” she said at the time.

Since its release, Shark has toured heavily in support of ‘Cry Forever’. Last year, during a gig at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, she covered The Killers‘ 2003 hit ‘Mr. Brightside’.

In June 2022, Shark teamed up with producer and DJ R3HAB for a cover of Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’, titled ‘Sway My Way’. That October, she returned with her first original single to follow ‘Cry Forever’, ‘Only Wanna Be With You’.

From next Monday (January 30), Shark will appear as one of four judges on Australian Idol‘s eighth season, alongside Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Jr. It will mark the reality singing show’s first season since 2009.