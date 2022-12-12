Amy Shark, Sampa The Great, Thelma Plum and more announced for ELEVATE Sydney 2023

The free Sydney festival ELEVATE will return in 2023, with the live music program for next year’s edition – featuring the likes of Amy Shark, Sampa The Great and Thelma Plum – announced this week.

Next year’s festival will run over five days and nights across the week of January 3 to 7, with the city’s Cahill Expressway (overlooking Circular Quay) closed to host the events. As always, there will be three types held: ELEVATE Family sessions in the mornings, ELEVATE Social events in the afternoons, and then the concerts (dubbed ELEVATE Nights) from 8pm onwards.

The first night will feature a show headlined by Client Liaison, with Plum and Ruby Fields performing on the Wednesday (January 4). Shark will headline the following night’s gig (on Thursday January 5), taking to the stage after Mallrat and Becca Hatch.

Friday’s (January 6) show will feature sets from The Veronicas, Betty Who and Drax Project, while Sampa will close the night out on Saturday with support from Wafia and Northeast Party House.

According to the festival’s website, more line-up announcements for these concerts will be made in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the ELEVATE Social events will feature DJ sets from Running Touch (who’s booked to perform on Wednesday January 4), Harvey Sutherland (January 5), Kito (6) and Kinder (7).

All events are free, but those hoping to attend will need to RSVP online – you can do that here.

In a press release, Ben Franklin – NSW’s minister for tourism – said the festival will “not only turbocharge the local economy, but also serve as a platform for our homegrown stars”. His excitement was echoed by the festival’s producer, Anthony Bastic (who also serves as the CEO and creative director of AGB Events), who said: “We’re excited to bring the very best of Australian talent onto the world’s most unique festival stage.

“ELEVATE Sydney is an invitation to experience the city anew. This exciting program will kick off 2023 in the most spectacular way and bring people into the city to celebrate.”

The full program for ELEVATE Sydney’s January 2023 concert series is:

Tuesday 3

Client Liaison (DJ set)

Wednesday 4

Running Touch*

Thelma Plum

Ruby Fields

Thursday 5

Harvey Sutherland*

Amy Shark

Mallrat

Becca Hatch

Friday 6

Kito*

The Veronicas

Betty Who

Drax Project

Saturday 7

Kinder*

Sampa The Great

Wafia

Northeast Party House

* “ELEVATE Social” DJ set

