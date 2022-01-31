Amy Shark says she’ll do Mark McGowan’s chores if he reopens WA

Amy Shark is so keen to get back to WA that she’s pledged to undertake domestic chores for the state’s premier, Mark McGowan.

Last week, McGowan put plans to reopen the state (scheduled to happen on Saturday February 5) on the backburner, postponing the reopening of borders indefinitely. In a statement, McGowan said of the COVID 19-imposed restrictions: “All I am trying to do is make sure that we are prepared and our vaccination rates are right, particularly for those who are older or immunocompromised.”

So ardent is Shark to return to WA, she’s written a lighthearted open letter to McGowan, going so far as to offer her domestic services. Under current border restrictions, Shark – along with her touring support acts, Evie and Teenage Joans – aren’t eligible to enter.

Yesterday (January 30), Shark – who is scheduled to perform at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 26 – wrote: “I really really want to come and see Perth again, I miss the people and I really want to play my show on Feb 26. I’ll do anything before the show [–] I’ll wash your car, mow your lawn, cook you dinner, clean out your gutters, just please let us back in.”

Dear Mark McGowan,

Fans responded and joined Shark’s plea, offering their views on the already lengthy restrictions in WA, pointing out the exceptions made for sports, quarantine rules and more.

Earlier this month, the WA Governemnt announced financial support for live music operators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. McGowan described the government’s new effort as “a generous multi-million-dollar package” that “[recognises] the impact of unrecoverable losses and the higher levels of trade for these businesses over the festive period”.