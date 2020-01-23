Amy Shark has revealed that she’s been collaborating on new music with none other than Ed Sheeran.

The Gold Coast songwriter posted photos of herself and Sheeran to social media today (January 23), saying she’d “spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed”.

“I know I have been quiet on the topic of new music,” she added, “but I can today let you know that this shark is about to start circling.” Check out their photos together:

Shark’s last release was a collaboration with The Chainsmokers: the song ‘The Reaper’, from the American electronic duo’s latest album, ‘World War Joy’. Her last full-length record was her 2018 debut, ‘Love Monster’, which clinched Album Of The Year at the ARIA Music Awards that year. The only featured artist on that album was Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, who appeared on the song ‘Psycho’.

In December, Shark covered Taylor Swift’s song ‘Lover’ live with Keith Urban at the official grand opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre. Next month, she’ll perform at Fire Fight Australia, the star-studded benefit concert for bushfire relief at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

Sheeran, on the other hand, recently announced a break from music to “travel, write and read”. He also stepped away from social media, saying he would log off “until it’s time to come back”. Last year, he wrapped up the Divide Tour, which began in 2017 and was pronounced the highest-grossing tour ever, and released the ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, an album full of songs recorded with other artists.