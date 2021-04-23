Amy Shark to perform among sharks from Sydney Aquarium for TikTok livestream

Amy Shark has announced a new live-streamed performance from Sydney Aquarium’s shark tunnel, where she will play her songs as real sharks swim over and around her.

Making the announcement on Instagram earlier this week, Shark revealed that the performance will take place at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium next Wednesday, April 28. It will be live-streamed through TikTok at midday AEST.

Shark will be performing songs from her forthcoming album ‘Cry Forever’, due out April 30, as well as debuting a brand new cover.

Shark has already dropped a string of tracks from her new album, including last year’s ‘Everybody Rise’, ‘All The Lies About Me’ and ‘C’MON’ alongside Blink-182‘s Travis Barker.

In 2021, she’s released two more tracks: an autobiographical cut titled ‘Amy Shark’ as well as ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ with Keith Urban, which Shark co-wrote with Ed Sheeran.

In an episode of Shark’s new docuseries FOREVER, AMY SHARK, she spoke of the collaboration with Sheeran, praising him as “one of the best songwriters in the world” and describing the process as “a very surreal experience”.

Ahead of her performance among the sharks, Amy Shark will be taking to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl to play ANZAC Day concert Music From The Home Front on Saturday, April 24.

Other acts on the lineup include Jimmy Barnes, Lime Cordiale, The Kid LAROI and Vance Joy.