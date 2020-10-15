Amy Shark to perform live at the NRL Grand Final

Amy Shark has been enlisted to provide the live entertainment at the NRL Grand Final at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium later this month.

Set to give representation to sharks everywhere after the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks were knocked out of the league earlier this month, Amy took to social media to share the news.

“Hi my name is Amy Shark and I will be your entertainment for this years NRL Grand Final!” she wrote.

“I am beyond excited and honoured to be invited to play on such a massive stage.”

The NRL Grand Final is set to go ahead on Sunday October 25.

It’s been a big week for Amy Shark, having just announced her forthcoming collaboration with blink-182‘s Travis Barker, ‘C’MON’.

‘C’MON’, due out October 23, is Shark’s second collab with a member of blink-182, after she enlisted Mark Hoppus to appear on her track ‘Psycho’, a single from her 2018 debut album ‘Love Monster’.

Upon announcing details of ‘C’MON’, Shark referred to it as “the greatest thing in my life right now.”

The news of Shark playing the NRL Grand Final comes the same week as the announcement of the acts that are set to play the AFL Grand Final.

Cub Sport, DMA’s, Thelma Plum and more are set to play the AFL GF on Saturday October 24 at The Gabba in Brisbane.