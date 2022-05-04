Amy Shark to star in upcoming season of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Amy Shark has been confirmed to star in the forthcoming sixth season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Shark is one of two Australian musicians who’ll appear on the show, with ARIA-winning pop artist Samantha Jade also down to star. Other names billed for this season include actors Jodi Anasta (Home And Away, Neighbours) and Vince Colosimo (The Wog Boy), Olympic gold medalist Bronte Campbell, and several contestants who’ve appeared on other reality shows.

As noted by TheMusic, Shark was initially absent from the casting announcement for season six of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, and at the time of writing, still isn’t listed on the show’s webpage. Rumours of Shark’s inclusion were sparked last November – when she was spotted filming for a segment at Sydney’s Manly Beach – and her role was confirmed last month in an official teaser for the series.

Have a look at that teaser below:

Shark joins a growing list of musicians to appear on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, following the likes of Anthony Callea, Deni Hines, Rob Mills, Brian Mannix and Prinnie Stevens. The Veronicas made a notable appearance during last year’s season, though went on to hit out at the show’s producers, saying their time on it was marred by “gut wrenching, soul destroying treatment”.

A release date for the show’s upcoming season is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Shark is currently gearing up to embark on her ambitious ‘See U Somewhere’ tour, which will see her take in a whopping 60 shows around Australia throughout May, June, July and August. It comes in support of Shark’s second full-length effort, ‘Cry Forever’, which landed last April and was praised by NME for capturing “a whirlwind of emotions and experiences that most can’t fit into entire lifespans”.