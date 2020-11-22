Amy Shark, Tones And I, Delta Goodrem and more to perform Helen Reddy tribute at 2020 ARIAs

Amy Shark, Tones And I, Delta Goodrem and more will perform a tribute to the late Helen Reddy at the 2020 ARIA Awards this week.

They’ll be joined by Christine Anu, Emma Watkins, Jessica Mauboy, Kate Ceberano, Marcia Hines, Montaigne and The McClymonts for the star-studded lineup of key performers.

The tribute will also include a virtual chorus, comprising Amy Sheppard, Christie Wheelan-Browne, Clare Bowen, Dami Im, Emma Donovan, Erika Heynatz, Fanny Lumsden, GRAACE, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, KLP, Missy Higgins, Mo’Ju, Odette, Samantha Jade, Teeny Tiny Stevies, Thandi Phoenix and Wendy Matthews.

This diverse mix of Australian female artists will come together on November 25 during the ARIA ceremony to perform Reddy’s 1972 feminist anthem ‘I Am Woman’.

Reddy was born in Melbourne in 1941 and found international acclaim with ‘I Am Woman’. It charted at Number One on the Billboard charts six months after it’s release and earned Reddy the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal the following year.

The ARIA Hall Of Fame inductee passed away in September this year, at the age of 78. Shortly after, her I Am Woman biopic was released in Australia on Stan.

In September, ARIA announced that it would be going ahead with this year’s ARIA Awards despite challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions. To combat that, ARIA said the 2020 event will proceed without an audience, but with performers and hosts still present for the live event in Sydney.

It will be hosted by Goodrem among others, including former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Kylie Minogue, Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood, Robbie Williams and more.

Lime Cordiale and Tame Impala are leading the charge with eight and seven nominations respectively, including Best Group and Best Pop Release. Sampa The Great follows with six nominations, as well as DMA’S and Miiesha with five.

The ceremony will be aired live on the Nine Network from 7.30pm AEDT. The pre-show, performances and highlights of the night will also be available to watch on the ARIA YouTube.