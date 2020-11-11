Amy Shark urges Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reevaluate border restrictions

Amy Shark has taken to social media to urge Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, to reevaluate her state’s tough border restrictions.

The newly re-elected Queensland Premier has rejected calls from interstate leaders to loosen Queensland’s strict border regulations, despite the East Coast’s reduction in local COVID-19 transmission.

At time of writing, Queensland is the only state still requiring travellers from “hotspot areas” of New South Wales to abide by separate quarantine measures.

Advertisement

Late last week, Palaszczuk hinted that border restrictions could be relaxed by Christmas if Victoria continues to report low case numbers.

“We could if [Victoria] continues with these really good results,” she said.

Today (November 11), Amy Shark criticised the goal of reopening borders for the festive season.

“Look I love Christmas but what does Xmas have to do with borders being opened?” she tweeted.

“Are we playing with emotions or focusing solely on health advice? Xmas shouldn’t be in any discussion regarding Covid-19. Please [Annastacia Palaszczuk], open the borders now, it’s time.”

Look I love Christmas but what does Xmas have to do with borders being opened? Are we playing with emotions or focusing solely on health advice? Xmas shouldn’t be in any discussion regarding Covid-19. Please @AnnastaciaMP open the borders now, it’s time ☀️ — Amy Shark (@amyshark) November 11, 2020

Advertisement

Amy Shark, who was born in Queensland, recently hit back at claims that she had been crossing the state’s border for work. In her response to a Twitter user, Shark revealed that the Queensland Government’s stubborn border restrictions have been “tough” on her and her family.

Amy Shark will perform as part of ARIA Week later this month, as well as at the awards ceremony on November 25. She is nominated for three ARIA awards this year, including Best Pop Release for ‘Everybody Rise’.