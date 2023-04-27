Amy Winehouse’s personal journals and handwritten lyrics to be included in new book

Amy Winehouse fans will be able to get a deeper look into the late singer’s thoughts and life in an upcoming book, ‘In Her Words’, which will feature portions of her personal journals and more.

Announced yesterday (April 26), the book was announced via Winehouse’s social media, which is being handled by her estate. The book – per an official description – features the singer’s “own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics and family photographs together for the first time,” to provide “a rare insight into the girl who grew up to become a legend”.

Coming this August, a new book, Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, will shine a spotlight on Amy’s incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm and lust for life. Find out more here: https://t.co/gI144r9rWE pic.twitter.com/hNJQvNLfsC — Amy Winehouse (@amywinehouse) April 26, 2023

‘Amy Winehouse: In Her Words’ will feature a foreword by her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse, who said of the upcoming book in a press statement: “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side. We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words”.

‘In Her Words’ will be published on August 29 as a full-colour, 288-page hardcover book. Pre-order your copy here. The book’s release comes just two weeks ahead of what would’ve been the singer’s 40th birthday.

Per Rolling Stone, Amy Winehouse’s estate will reportedly donate the entirety of the royalties the book receives from sales to the Amy Winehouse foundation, with a “minimum donation of £70,000 promised”.

An Amy Winehouse biopic titled Back To Black is currently in the works, and will star Marisa Abela as the deceased singer alongside Jack O’Connell as Amy’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Marsan as Mitch, and Lesley Manville as her maternal grandmother.

Back To Black is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for directing the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey.

A release date for the film is yet to be announced.