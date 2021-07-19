Amy Winehouse‘s father Mitch has reflected on the upcoming 10th anniversary of the singer’s death.

The singer died at the age of 27 on 23 July, 2011 at her Camden home due to alcohol poisoning.

Speaking ahead of the decade anniversary, Winehouse told The Sun that he wants Amy’s legacy to be her enduring talent and not her publicised battles with addiction.

He explained how he frequently tries to make people remember Amy for “her talent, her generosity and the love she showed us all” and “not just her troubles with addiction”.

The singer’s family set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation after her death, as well as Amy’s Place– an East London shelter designed to accommodate up to 16 women for maintaining their recovery after rehab.

Asked about his role in the singer’s ongoing financial affairs, Mitch replied: “Amy’s mum Janis and I manage her estate, and yes of course her music still makes a lot of money, what she did has set her whole family up.

“The thing is, though, and I can’t say this clearly enough, I would give back every penny just to have my daughter back.

“Ten years after her death, she is still looking after her loved ones — her family and many of her friends have been supported by her — and that’s typical of her. She was generous in life and in many ways she still is now.”

Meanwhile, Amy’s mum recently defended her controversial marriage with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, saying “love was at the heart” of their relationship.