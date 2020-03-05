Watch Amy Winehouse’s family unveil Music Walk Of Fame tribute: “Camden was her home”

Some of Amy Winehouse‘s closest friends and family have shared their memories of the star, after she became the latest inductee to Camden’s prestigious Music Walk of Fame. Watch our footage from the unveiling above.

The honour to the legendary singer was unveiled in her home town, a place described by Winehouse’s father Mitch as her “oxygen”.

“Amy was an integral part of Camden, and now she’s an even more integral part of Camden,” said Mitch.

Her mother Janis added: “It was home to her, she had to be at home here and she was.”

Wednesday’s ceremony saw Winehouse joining the likes of The Who and Madness, who have all been inducted on the prestigious walk so far.

Also present at the ceremony was rapper Big Narstie, who hailed Winehouse’s lasting impact to British music.

“Amy Winehouse is part of English culture through her legacy,” he told NME. “She was like Aretha Franklin, it was as deep as soul.”

Since her passing in 2011, Winehouse’s parents have also established the Amy Winehouse Foundation – which provides extensive support vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

Describing the foundation’s recent work, Mitch Winehouse said: “When we started this, we wanted to find a way to get people in recovery into work, which we’ve done through the schools project.

“But also, there’s early intervention which is talking to young people about the problems that affect them today. Believe me, it’s not just alcohol or drugs. There’s plenty of other stuff they need to get off their chests, but not a lot of people they can speak to.”

Another key speaker was Don Letts, cultural titan and frequent collaborator of The Clash.

“These people come along once in a fucking, I was gonna say a lifetime but it’s not even that. People say we’ll never hear a voice like that again, and I hope that’s not the case,” said Letts. “But we certainly won’t be hearing one like that any time soon.”

Up to 20 stones are expected to be eventually laid and marked with special celebrations, while augmented reality (AR) technology will allow the streets to effectively become a living museum. Fans will be able to download an official app which generates an AR image of Winehouse when it is hovered over her stone.

Meanwhile, a new exhibition focused on Winehouse opened in January 2020.