Amy Winehouse’s father reportedly says new biopic about her is “not allowed”

Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch has said that a new planned biopic about her life is “not allowed.”

Earlier this week it was announced that a new biopic about the final years of Amy’s life was in the works via Halcyon Studios. The biopic will be based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book, Saving Amy.

Barak based the book on over 40 hours of footage, photos and notes she amassed with Winehouse and her family in the last three years of the musician’s life. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011; she was 27.

In a new interview with TMZ, father Mitch has said the biopic is “100 per cent not allowed” and claims that the makers behind the project have not approached the family or his late daughter’s record label, Universal.

He also reportedly told the outlet: “They can’t be that stupid. Everyone knows proper licences must be granted.”

Barak herself responded to TMZ saying: “I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed…This material is also all legally my property to sell.”

Speaking about the project earlier this week, Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement: “Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.”

Another tribute documentary, Reclaiming Amy aired in July to mark the tenth anniversary of the musician’s passing. This film was made with Amy’s family and closest friends.

In a four-star review of the documentary, NME said: “Alongside Janis, Reclaiming Amyfeatures three of her closest friends and dad Mitch too. It aims to tell ‘a different version of events from the story of the singer so often told’, and it does – in a way. Usually, it’s Winehouse’s parents who are blamed for her demise and this is their chance to set the record straight. They do so tenderly, for the most part.”