Watch Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor join Peaches onstage in Melbourne for ‘Fuck The Pain Away’

“My dreamy creamys came true tonight,” the frontwoman wrote

By Karen Gwee
Peaches, Amyl and the Sniffers' Amy Taylor. Credits: Andrea Friedrich/Redferns, Ki Price/WireImage

Last night (March 8) Peaches ended her Australia tour in Melbourne by inviting Amyl and the Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor onstage to perform ‘Fuck The Pain Away’.

The electroclash icon has been performing Down Under for the 20th anniversary tour of her acclaimed album ‘The Teaches of Peaches’, including festival stops at Mona Foma and Perth Festival.

Yesterday was the tour’s last stop at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, where Taylor jumped onstage for a raucous rendition of ‘Fuck The Pain Away’. In March 2020, Amyl and the Sniffers had performed a lockdown cover of the Peaches tune from their backyard, sharing the first take on Instagram.

Resharing that cover on her Instagram story to mark the occasion, Taylor commented: “My dreamy creamys came true tonight.” Posting a backstage selfie of them both, Peaches called Taylor her “rock sista”.

Peaches and Amy Taylor
Peaches and Amy Taylor share a backstage selfie. Credits: @peachesnisker/Instagram

Watch footage of the Melbourne moment and revisit Amyl and the Sniffers’ Peaches below:

The Melbourne show marked the conclusion of Peaches’ world tour to mark 20 years of ‘The Teaches of Peaches’, which was released in 2000. She has been performing the record in its entirety on the tour.

Amyl and the Sniffers, on the other hand, are getting ready to tour Australia in April as part of Smashing PumpkinsThe World Is A Vampire music and wrestling festival. They’ll performing alongside the Pumpkins as well as Jane’s Addiction, Redhook and more acts. In August, they’re expected in Europe and the UK for a run of festival dates.

