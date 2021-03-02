Amyl and the Sniffers and Camp Cope announced for new regional Victoria tour

A new regional music tour will be travelling around Victoria later this year, with Amyl and the Sniffers, Camp Cope and more acts locked in to perform.

The Small Town Big Sound tour is organised by Vanessa, the Transport Accident Commission’s youth communication program. Kicking off mid-April, the concert series will make stops in the Barwon South West, Mornington/Bass Coast, Loddon Mallee, Grampians, Gippsland and Hume regions.

Other artists heading along for the ride include Alice Skye, Bad//Dreems, Elizabeth and Kee’ahn. Not all artists will be performing at each show. Tickets are on sale now through Humanitix.

“One of the silver linings of the COVID cloud for us is the chance to get out and play more regional dates, which is something that we’ve always wanted to do, but have struggled to fit in,” Bad//Dreems’ Alex Cameron said in a statement.

“A lot of our music deals with places and people outside of the city, so it’s really important to us to take our music there. Living in a regional centre myself, I know how much people appreciate touring artists coming to town.”

The Small Town Big Sound dates are:

Bad//Dreems, Floodlights, Kee’ahn and local supports

Friday April 16 – Point Lonsdale, Point Lansdale Boardriders Club

Saturday April 17 – Koroit, Koroit Theatre

Friday April 23 – San Remo, Westernport Hotel

Saturday April 24 – Rye, Rye Hotel

Camp Cope, Birdz, Elizabeth and local supports

Friday April 30 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday Kay 1 – Bendigo, Golden Vine Hotel

Friday May 7 – Ballarat, The Eastern

Saturday May 8 – Pomonal, Pomonal Community Hall

Amyl and the Sniffers, Harmony Byrne, Alice Skye and local supports

Friday May 14 – Tarwin Lower, Riverview Hotel

Saturday May 15 – Marlo, The Marlo Hotel

Friday May 21 – Mansfield, Delatite Hotel

Saturday May 22 – Wandi, The Wandi Pub