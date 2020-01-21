Amyl And The Sniffers announce Australia 2020 tour dates

Amyl And The Sniffers have announced a new Australia tour for February and March.

The Melbourne punks will tour Oz before heading to the US to play Coachella and an ensuing headline tour. They’ll kick things off in Torquay on February 28 and wrap up the 10-date tour with two hometown shows at 170 Russell and The Croxton in Melbourne.

In between, they’ll hit Perth (with a set at Highway To Hell Festival, which is free to enter), Adelaide (as part of Adelaide Fringe), Maroochydore, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle and Geelong (at Jerkfest VI).

Most of the shows on this new tour have 10% of the tickets at half-price for concertgoers with valid Australian Health Care Cards. Those who purchase these tickets have to show their Health Care Card at the door.

In a statement, Amyl And The Sniffers said: “Please don’t dog this system, we’re trying to make our gigs accessible for everyone. If you have the money for a full price ticket, leave the concession ticket for someone who might not. Thanks.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Find the full list of dates and venues below, plus ticketing links.

Yesterday, Amyl And The Sniffers snagged a nomination for Best Live Act at the NME Awards 2020. They were also nominated in two of the six Australia-exclusive categories introduced to the NME Awards this year: Best Australian Album, for their 2019 self-titled debut record, and Best Australian Song, for ‘Gacked On Anger’. The band released a music video for ‘Gacked On Anger’ late last week.

Amyl And The Sniffers’ Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (February 28)

Perth, Highway To Hell Festival (March 1)

Adelaide, Adelaide Fringe at LVL 5 (3)

Maroochydore, Solbar (6)

Brisbane, The Triffid (7)

Sydney, Factory Theatre (13)

Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel (14)

Geelong, Jerkfest at Barwon Club Hotel (21)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (27)

Melbourne, The Croxton (28)

