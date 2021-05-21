Amyl and the Sniffers announce June residency at the Croxton in Melbourne

Teasing the live debut of new material from their hotly-awaited second album, Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers have announced a three-date residency at local venue the Croxton.

No strangers to the renowned pub and concert hall, the four-piece are set to deliver a unique set each Thursday night next month, taking the stage on June 3, 10 and 17. Although the first show has already sold out, tickets to the remaining two are on sale now.

In addition to their Croxton residency, Amyl and the Sniffers have confirmed a September release for their as-yet-untitled new album.

The band released their self-titled debut back in 2019. In a four-star review, NME said, “It’s ‘pub-punk’ for now, but there’s a good chance it’ll take them to much bigger stages sooner rather than later. It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it’s a bloody hoot.”

Speaking to NME in 2019 (as the first ever cover stars for NME Australia), frontwoman Amy Taylor said, “I think toughness is just honesty, really. A lot of the time I might appear tough but really it’s the same way anyone would react to a stranger trying to be their mate and asking them questions.

“If you’re weak, you probably just lie and talk shit on everyone but if you can admit your faults and say shit to people’s face, that’s tough to me… But also I’m tough as fuck because if anyone touched me I’d bash them up.”

Hot on the album’s heels, Amyl and the Sniffers landed three nominations in the 2020 NME Awards – for Best Australian Album (for their self-titled debut), Best Australian Song (for ‘Gacked on Anger’) and Best Australian Band. They also took home the ARIA Award for Best Rock Album.

The self-titled album was followed up in May 2020 with a live EP recorded at the Croxton, featuring performances of ‘Gacked on Anger’, ‘Shake Ya’ and ‘Control’.

Eager to keep the flame alight, 2021 has already been massive for the band. To kick the year off, they released a scorching punk cover of Patrick Hernandez’s 1979 disco hit ‘Born To Be Alive’ in January.

Later that month, Taylor teamed up with English post-punk/rap duo Sleaford Mods on the track ‘Nudge It’, from their 2021 album ‘Spare Ribs’.

In April, the band made waves for turning a replica of their ARIA Award into a bong.