Amyl And The Sniffers announce national ‘Comfort To Me’ tour

Amyl And The Sniffers have announced a nine-date national tour in support of their recent second album, ‘Comfort To Me’.

The run will kick off in Meanjin/Brisbane on July 15, with gigs in Yugambeh/Gold Coast and Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine rounding out the weekend. The next week will see the punks take to stages in Kaurna/Adelaide and Naarm/Melbourne, before they trek west for shows in Boorloo/Perth and Beeliar/Fremantle.

Rounding out the slate will be back-to-back shows on Dharawal Country/Wollongong and Eora/Sydney. Tickets for all nine shows are on sale now – find them here.

Twined throughout run will be festival sets at Splendour In The Grass, Blacken Open Air and WinterWild. The band will also appear at the 2022/23 Falls Festival.

‘Comfort To Me’ was released last September, previewed by the singles ‘Guided By Angels’, ‘Security’ and ‘Hertz’ (the lattermost of which came in at Number 28 on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2021). It was followed by an expanded reissue last month, which featured live versions of all 13 tracks.

The live version of ‘Comfort To Me’ – which also sports the unreleased stinger track ‘Crave’ – was recorded on the docks in Williamstown, on the outskirts of the band’s stomping grounds of Naarm/Melbourne. It marked the first time they’d performed the record live from cover to cover, and was initially premiered last October as a live-streamed concert film.

The original album was nominated for last year’s Australian Music Prize, the J Award for Australian Album of the Year, and the 2022 BandLab NME Award for Best Album By An Australian Artist. Though it lost out on all three, Amyl And The Sniffers did win the BandLab NME Award for Best Band From Australia, and the 2021 Music Victoria Award for Best Live Act.

Last month, ‘Comfort For Me’ was nominated for Independent Album of the Year at the 2022 AIR Awards; we’ll find out if they won on August 4.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s El Hunt wrote that ‘Comfort To Me’ is “louder, sillier and at times more introspective than its predecessor, showing a more versatile side to the band”.

NME also featured ‘Comfort To Me’ as one of its top Australian picks for September 2021, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “The Melbourne punks level up without compromise on their second album, which rages with all the scrappy energy of their 2019 debut, but feels altogether more considered and coherent.”

Amyl And The Sniffers’ 2022 ‘Comfort To Me’ tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 15 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 16 – Yugambeh/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Sunday 17 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine, The Theatre Royal

Saturday 30 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Uni Bar

Sunday 31 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

AUGUST

Saturday 6 – Boorloo/Perth, The Charles

Sunday 7 – Beeliar/Fremantle, Freo Social

Thursday 11 – Dharawal/Wollongong, UOW UniBar

Friday 12 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

