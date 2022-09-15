Amyl And The Sniffers celebrate ‘Comfort To Me’ anniversary with ‘Live At The Forum’ mini-film

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of their acclaimed second album, ‘Comfort To Me’, Amyl And The Sniffers have shared a 10-minute concert film shot in their hometown of Melbourne.

Filmed at The Forum – where the band played sold-out shows on July 19 and 31 – the aptly titled ‘Live At Forum Theatre’ film collates three songs from Amyl’s 23-track setlist: ‘Capital’ and ‘Choices’ from ‘Comfort To Me’, and the set-ending ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’ from their 2019 self-titled album.

The film was shot by John Angus Stewart of PHC Films. In a press release, frontwoman Amy Taylor noted that it “had to be filmed” by Stewart because “he has been there filming since the beginning”.

Advertisement

Taylor continued: “He was in the studio with us shooting behind the scenes when the album was being recorded, he made all of our videos and shot our ‘Live From Williamstown’ show, and finally these clips, shot at this iconic venue in our hometown. John’s energy parallels mine, so I’m really happy having him on stage with me. You get up close and personal on these.”

As for the significance of the film itself, Taylor said she wanted Amyl’s Forum show captured on tape “so people could see what our live show was like during the ‘Comfort To Me’ touring period”.

Have a look at Amyl And The Sniffers’ ‘Live At Forum Theatre’ film below:

Also announced in celebration of the ‘Comfort To Me’ anniversary, Amyl have teamed up with Australian-based knitwear label WAH-WAH to release a sweater based on the album’s lead single and opening track, ‘Guided By Angels’. Its front features the Mitsubishi Lancer and Melbourne skyline that feature prominently in the song’s music video, with text on the back reading “ANGELS GUIDED HEAVENLY FUCK” (which are lyrics from the song itself).

The sweater sold out within minutes of its sale, however fans can sign up to receive restock notifications here. 100 per cent of Amyl’s earnings from the sweater are being donated to Full Stop Australia, an organisation that supports people affected by sexual, domestic or family violence.

Advertisement

WAH WAH x AMYL 100% Merino Wool ethically made. Hotttttt design. Lime green bikini. Online now. Amyl donating their… Posted by Amyl and The Sniffers on Friday, September 9, 2022

‘Comfort To Me’ was released on September 10, 2021. In addition to ‘Guided By Angels’, singles included ‘Security’ and ‘Hertz’ (the latter of which came in at Number 28 on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2021). It was followed up by the one-take concert film ‘Live From Williamstown’ that October, which was also included as part of an expanded reissue back in May.

In a four-star review of ‘Comfort To Me’, NME’s El Hunt opined that ‘Comfort To Me’ is “louder, sillier and at times more introspective than its predecessor, showing a more versatile side to the band”.

NME also featured ‘Comfort To Me’ as one of its top Australian picks for September 2021, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “The Melbourne punks level up without compromise on their second album, which rages with all the scrappy energy of their 2019 debut, but feels altogether more considered and coherent.”

The album was nominated for last year’s Australian Music Prize, the J Award for Australian Album Of The Year, and the 2022 BandLab NME Award for Best Album By An Australian Artist. Though it lost out on all three, Amyl And The Sniffers did win the BandLab NME Award for Best Band From Australia, as well as the 2021 Music Victoria Award for Best Live Act.

This week sees the band return to North America for a headlining tour, with UK duo Bob Vylan serving as main support. Australian fans will able to see Amyl perform live next at this year’s Falls Festival, where they will appear alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx.