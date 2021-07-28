Amyl And The Sniffers dance with the dead in video for new track ‘Security’

Amyl And The Sniffers have released a new single called ‘Security’ – you can watch the track’s wild video below.

The Australian punks, led by captivating frontwoman Amy Taylor, announced earlier this month that they will release ‘Comfort To Me’, the follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut album, on September 10 via Rough Trade Records.

Written during lockdown, the second record from the Melbourne band sees them expanding the influences on their sound – with the likes of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Motörhead and Wendy O Williams all said to be part of their musical palette this time around.

Advertisement

Today (July 28), Amyl And The Sniffers have shared new track ‘Security’, the follow-up to ‘Guided By Angels’, the lead single from the band’s forthcoming LP. The fiery new track is accompanied by a video that sees Taylor dancing frantically around a graveyard.

Shot and directed by John Angus Stewart, you can watch the video for ‘Security’ below:

On October 5, Amyl and The Sniffers will premiere a filmed performance of ‘Comfort To Me’, played in full, in one take, on a slab of concrete in a suburban wasteland somewhere in Melbourne, Australia. Tickets are available on the band’s webstore here.

Describing the album, Taylor said: “If you have to explain what this record is like, I reckon it’s like watching an episode of The Nanny but the setting is an Australian car show and the Nanny cares about social issues and she’s read a couple of books, and Mr Sheffield is drinking beer in the sun.

“It’s a Mitsubishi Lancer going slightly over the speed limit in a school zone. It’s realising how good it is to wear track pants in bed. It’s having someone who wants to cook you dinner when you’re really shattered. It’s me shadow-boxing on stage, covered in sweat, instead of sitting quietly in the corner.”

Advertisement

Check out the tracklist for ‘Comfort To Me’ below:

1. ‘Guided By Angels’

2. ‘Freaks To The Front’

3. ‘Choices’

4. ‘Security’

5. ‘Hertz’

6. ‘No More Tears’

7. ‘Maggot’

8. ‘Captial’

9. ‘Don’t Fence Me In’

10. ‘Knifey’

11. ‘Don’t Need A Cunt (Like you to love me)’

12. ‘Laughing’

13. ‘Snakes’