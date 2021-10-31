Amyl and the Sniffers, Genesis Owusu, The Avalanches lead 2021 J Award nominations

The nominees for the 2021 J Awards have been unveiled, with Amyl and the Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and The Avalanches racking up multiple nods.

Ten acts are up for the triple j Australian Album of the Year, with the three aforementioned acts also competing against Middle Kids, Ruby Fields, Tones And I and others for the title.

Elsewhere, musicians Concrete Surfers, Jack River and Jaguar Jonze, and organisations Digi Youth Arts and Support Act are up for the Do Good Award. The category was first introduced in 2019 to recognise good deeds done by artists and music organisations.

Also among the 30 nominees across the board are Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Baker Boy, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ngaiire and Ziggy Ramo.

The winners of the J Awards will be announced on November 18.

The 2021 J Award nominees:

TRIPLE J AUSTRALIAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Gretta Ray – ‘Begin To Look Around’

Holy Holy – ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

Middle Kids – ‘Today We’re The Greatest’

Ruby Fields – ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

Tones And I – ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’

UNEARTHED ARTIST OF THE YEAR

1300

Blanke

Hope D

King Stingray

Teenage Joans

DOUBLE J AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Amyl and the Sniffers

The Avalanches

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks

Hiatus Kaiyote

Ngaiire

TRIPLE J AND RAGE AUSTRALIAN MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Genesis Owusu – ‘The Other Black Dog’ Dir. Riley Blakeway

Jerome Farah – ‘Concrete Jungle Fever’ Dir. Sanjay De Silva

King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’ Dir. King Stingray & Sam Brumby

Triple One – ‘BLOOD RAVE’ Dir. Serwah Attafuah

Ziggy Ramo – ‘Little Things feat. Paul Kelly’ Dir. Ziggy Ramo

DONE GOOD AWARD

Concrete Surfers

Digi Youth Arts

Jack River

Jaguar Jonze

Support Act