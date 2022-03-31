Amyl And The Sniffers lead new additions to Wide Awake 2022

Wide Awake has announced a new wave of acts for its 2022 festival – check out the line-up below.

The NME Award-winning event, which is held at Brockwell Park in London, will expand to two days this year (Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28).

Back in December, it was confirmed that Primal Scream would be headlining the Saturday night with a special ‘Screamadelica’ show to mark the classic album’s 30th anniversary. The band are joined on the bill by Yard Act, Fat White Family, Billy Nomates and more.

Today (March 31) organisers have added a further 11 acts to Wide Awake’s Saturday line-up, including Amyl And The Sniffers and Nation Of Language.

Also joining the bill are Curses, Fergus Clark, Harry James, Marcus Harris, Nathan Gregory Wilkins, Pist Idiots, Tia Cousins, Trish K and Veronica Vasicka. You can see the updated line-up below.

Wide Awake’s Friday edition, meanwhile, will boast a headline set from Bicep. They’ll close out the day following live sets from the likes of Working Men’s Club, Caribou and Alewya. More artists are set to be confirmed for both days.

Tickets for Wide Awake 2022 are available now – purchase yours from here.

The addition of Amyl And The Sniffers comes after the Australian punk band announced an expanded reissue of their second studio album, last year’s ‘Comfort To Me’.

Earlier this month, Wide Awake was named Best Small Festival at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at Brixton Academy. It claimed victory over End Of The Road, Live At Leeds, Lost Village and Mighty Hoopla.