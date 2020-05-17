Amyl and the Sniffers share James Seedy remix of ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’

Melbourne pub-punk royalty Amyl and the Sniffers have shared a new remix of their track ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’, cooked up by producer James Seedy.

Seedy’s remix retains the fast-paced intensity of the original but makes numerous stylistic changes – swapping out its raw, explosive guitar rock for a hypnotic, nightclub-ready beat and techno synths.

“SOME MUTTS can get the f down,” the band wrote on Instagram, linking to the remix, which you can check out below:

‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’ comes from Amyl and the Sniffers’ debut, self-titled album, released back in 2019.

In a four-star review of the album, NME called ‘Some Mutts…’ in particular “defiant and empowering, while retaining the stickiness of the rough carpets of the pubs they frequent.”

Earlier this month, Amyl and the Sniffers released ‘Live at the Croxton’, a three-track digital EP and vinyl 7″ which featured live recordings taken from the band’s hometown show at Croxon Bandroom last year. They also shared a series of live videos from the gig.

The Melbourne-based James Seedy is a self-described “musician, producer and latex cowboy.” He released a self-titled, country-tinged techno EP last year.