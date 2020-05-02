Amyl and the Sniffers share new live videos from Live at The Croxton EP

Amyl and the Sniffers have shared new live videos for each of the three songs off their new ‘Live at The Croxton’ EP. Watch clips for ‘Gacked on Anger’, ‘Shake Ya’ and ‘Control’ below:

The band had previously shared the video for ‘Control’ back in March to announce the release of the EP. They’ve now shared clips for the other two songs. The EP was released yesterday (May 1), and is currently available as a limited edition 7″ vinyl and as a digital album.

Advertisement

The videos and the EP which document their audio were recorded at a live show at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom in August 2019. The breathlessly short recordings are rounded out by what the band called “various shit talking” in an Instagram post announcing the release.

Amyl and the Sniffers were recently forced to postpone their US tour to October, though even those dates remain in doubt with current travel restrictions.

The band’s (almost) eponymous vocalist Amy Taylor sung on Tropical Fuck Storm’s cover of The Saints’ ‘Perfect Day’ last month. Taylor has also participated in some slightly stranger lockdown activities with a cooking tutorial for a “crapple pie” recipe for Love Magazine, as well as an interview on Instagram with Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson.