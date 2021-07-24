Amyl And The Sniffers, Spacey Jane and Jaguar Jonze lead 2021 Wave Rock Weekender lineup

The 16th instalment of the annual Wave Rock Weekender festival has been announced, with over 25 acts set to hit the titular caravan park (and its surrounds) in Hyden, West Australia this September.
The festivities are booked to go down across the long weekend of Friday September 24 through Monday 27. In addition to its live music program, the festival promises access to Hyden’s idyllic walking trails and wildlife exhibitions, and a full slate of entertainment including an outdoor cinema.
Leading the live music program is Melbourne punk outfit Amyl And The Sniffers, who are set to release their second album ‘Comfort To Me’, on September 10 – exactly two weeks before the Wave Rock Weekender kicks off – via Rough Trade Records.
They’re joined by Perth alt-rockers Spacey Jane, who are still riding the high of their AIR, APRA and J Award-nominated, and (five-time) West Australian Music Award-winning debut album ‘Sunlight’. They followed it up with the standalone single ‘Lots Of Nothing’ last month, following word their next album is “almost completely” written.
Brisbane-via-Taiwan stalwart Jaguar Jonze – who appeared on the February issue cover of NME Australia – is also set to make waves at the festival, bringing to the stage ‘Antihero’ cuts like ‘Tessellations’, ‘Curled In’ and ‘Astronaut’.
The bill is rounded out with Australian up-and-comers like Death By Denim, Tijuana Cartel, Bush Chooks and Babe Rainbow, as well as local favourites including the Wave Rock Allstars and West Australian Badass Gospel Choir.
Tickets – and more information on what to expect from this year’s event – can be found on the Wave Rock Weekender website.
The full lineup for the 2021 Wave Rock Weekender festival is:
Alter Boy
Amyl And The Sniffers
Babe Rainbow
Bad Whip
Boogie Box DJs
Crucial Rockers
Dan Howls Band
Dancing In Space DJs
Death By Denim
DJ Bee Rizzi
Genuinechan
Gordon Koang
Grace Cummings
Huge Magnet & Friends
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks
Jaguar Jonze
Mal De Mer
Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics
Racka Chachi
Siobhan Cotchin
Spacey Jane
Sunshine Brothers
Tijuana Cartel
Wave Rock Allstars
West Australian Badass Gospel Choir
Your Girl Pho