Amyl And The Sniffers, Spacey Jane and Jaguar Jonze lead 2021 Wave Rock Weekender lineup

The 16th instalment of the annual Wave Rock Weekender festival has been announced, with over 25 acts set to hit the titular caravan park (and its surrounds) in Hyden, West Australia this September.

The festivities are booked to go down across the long weekend of Friday September 24 through Monday 27. In addition to its live music program, the festival promises access to Hyden’s idyllic walking trails and wildlife exhibitions, and a full slate of entertainment including an outdoor cinema.

Leading the live music program is Melbourne punk outfit Amyl And The Sniffers, who are set to release their second album ‘Comfort To Me’, on September 10 – exactly two weeks before the Wave Rock Weekender kicks off – via Rough Trade Records.

They’re joined by Perth alt-rockers Spacey Jane, who are still riding the high of their AIR, APRA and J Award-nominated, and (five-time) West Australian Music Award-winning debut album ‘Sunlight’. They followed it up with the standalone single ‘Lots Of Nothing’ last month, following word their next album is “almost completely” written.

Brisbane-via-Taiwan stalwart Jaguar Jonze – who appeared on the February issue cover of NME Australia – is also set to make waves at the festival, bringing to the stage ‘Antihero’ cuts like ‘Tessellations’, ‘Curled In’ and ‘Astronaut’.

The bill is rounded out with Australian up-and-comers like Death By Denim, Tijuana Cartel, Bush Chooks and Babe Rainbow, as well as local favourites including the Wave Rock Allstars and West Australian Badass Gospel Choir.

Tickets – and more information on what to expect from this year’s event – can be found on the Wave Rock Weekender website.

The full lineup for the 2021 Wave Rock Weekender festival is:

Alter Boy

Amyl And The Sniffers

Babe Rainbow

Bad Whip

Boogie Box DJs

Crucial Rockers

Dan Howls Band

Dancing In Space DJs

Death By Denim

DJ Bee Rizzi

Genuinechan

Gordon Koang

Grace Cummings

Huge Magnet & Friends

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Jaguar Jonze

Mal De Mer

Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics

Racka Chachi

Siobhan Cotchin

Spacey Jane

Sunshine Brothers

Tijuana Cartel

Wave Rock Allstars

West Australian Badass Gospel Choir

Your Girl Pho