Amyl and the Sniffers tease new single ‘Guided By Angels’

Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers will release their first new music in two years, a single titled ‘Guided By Angels’, later this week.

Announced on social media, the track will be released this Thursday (July 8), along with a music video produced by PHC Films, who recently worked with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard drummer Michael Cavanagh on his solo debut.

‘Guided By Angels’ was previewed during their 20-minute set for Zak Olsen’s Button Pusher sessions in August last year.

It will be the band’s first original release since their 2019 self-titled debut album, and presumably included on their second LP arriving in September.

NME gave Amyl and the Sniffers’ debut record four stars upon its release, describing it as “snotty punk at its peak”.

“It’s ‘pub-punk’ for now, but there’s a good chance it’ll take them to much bigger stages sooner rather than later. It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it’s a bloody hoot.”

Since then, the band have followed up with a live EP recorded at the Croxton, featuring performances of ‘Gacked on Anger’, ‘Shake Ya’ and ‘Control’.

They also released a punk cover of Patrick Hernandez’s 1979 disco hit ‘Born To Be Alive’ and joined forces with Sleaford Mods on ‘Nudge It’, which featured on the English duo’s album ‘Spare Ribs’.