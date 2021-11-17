Amyl And The Sniffers, The Beths and Kelly Lee Owens announced for 2022 Sydney Festival

Sydney Festival has unveiled its 2022 program, with a significant number of local and international acts locked in to perform.

Spread across 6-30 January, the festival program includes performances from Melbourne punks Amyl And The Sniffers, New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths, Good Morning, Gordi, Jaguar Jonze, King Stingray and Tropical Fuck Storm.

Additionally, Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens will be flying in to perform a live set, Washington will celebrate ten years since the release of her eight-track EP ‘Insomnia’, and The Cat Empire will perform one of their final shows with their original line-up in Parramatta Park.

Other musicians set to perform include Barkaa, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, Emma Donovan And The Putbacks, Gordon Koang, Hope D, Sarah Mary Chadwick, B-Wise and Shady Nasty.

“We are thrilled to reunite artists with audiences this summer, unleashing a compelling and diverse line-up of world class performing and visual arts experiences to be enjoyed outdoors, indoors and online,” artistic director Olivia Ansell said in a statement.

“With 24 shows in Western Sydney and programming from Cronulla to Campbelltown, we are truly taking over the city like never before and my hope is that our 2022 program will play a crucial role in restoring culture safely to our city.”

Tickets for the program are on sale now through the festival website.

The full program’s unveiling follows last month’s announcement that Girl From The North Country, the musical containing music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, will make its Australian premiere as part of the festival.