Amyl & The Sniffers announce new North American tour dates for 2022

Amyl & The Sniffers have announced a new run of North American tour dates, marking their second tour of the continent this year.

The new dates will see the Australian band return to the United States in September and October. The tour will begin with an appearance at the first-ever Los Angeles edition of the Primavera Sound festival, before taking the band on a run of 14 headlining shows across the country.

It follows on from the band’s previous tour in April and May of 2022. That run also saw the band make their American television debut, performing their single ‘Hertz’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Since then, the band have performed several shows in the UK – including supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park earlier this month.

In a four-star review of the show, NME described Amyl & The Sniffers’ supporting performance as “a feral, scorching-hot set”, that saw lead vocalist Amy Taylor “mosh and writhe around the stage while her band bulldoze”.

Tickets for the band’s new North American tour dates will go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 10am local time. A pre-sale will also take place the previous day, also beginning at 10am local time. Tickets for the shows are available via Ticketmaster here. View a full list of dates below.

Amyl & The Sniffers’ North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Sunday 18 – Los Angeles, Primavera Sound Festival

Tuesday 20 – Nashville, Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday 21 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

Friday 23 – New York City, Terminal 5

Saturday 24 – Washington D.C., 9:30 Club

Sunday 25 – Boston, Big Night Live

Tuesday 27 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre

Wednesday 28 – Chicago, Vic Theatre

Thursday 29 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Denver, Ogden Theatre

Sunday 2 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Tuesday 4 – Boise, Knitting Factory

Wednesday 5 – Eugene, Sessions Music Hall

Thursday 6 – Seattle, Showbox Sodo

Sunday 9 – Dana Point, Ohana Encore Weekend