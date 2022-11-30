An album of frog calls hopes to challenge Taylor Swift on the Australian charts

Scientists are eager for an album composed of frog calls to overtake Taylor Swift on the Australian charts, to raise awareness of the country’s declining frog populations.

Titled ‘Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance’, the album is a collaboration between The Bowerbird Collective and the Australian Museum, and compiles 50 minutes’ worth of frog sounds from both biologist recordings and public submissions. The ‘Songs of Disappearance’ creators this year combed through 17,500 citizen submissions, with the album said to feature 96 types of frog including endangered and rare species.

In addition to raising awareness, proceeds from the album will go towards the national FrogID project, which streamlines the public’s ability to submit frog recordings for research and monitoring of ecosystems. Dr. Jodi Rowley, Lead Scientist for FrogID and Curator of Amphibian Conservation Biology at Australian Museum, elaborated on the purpose of the album in an interview with ABC.

“Hearing these animals that used to be calling from the rainforest gullies in South East Queensland… are now no longer heard, it’s really [moving]”, Rowley said. “[Humans] are responsible for the loss of at least four species of frog in Australia and we’ve got another 40 species hanging on, threatened with extinction.” Rowley revealed that one such rare species, the spotted tree frog, will feature on the album.

According to ABC, Rowley wants the album to upstage Taylor Swift, whose recent ‘Midnights’ single ‘Anti-Hero’ has remained atop the ARIA charts for five weeks. A similar instance occurred last year, when the first ‘Songs of Disappearance’ – composed of endangered Australian bird calls – entered the ARIA chart top five. That album surpassed the likes of ABBA, Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé during its release around Christmas.

Dr. Rowley wants the album to top the music charts “to give… frogs a voice to be heard by lots of people”, she said. ‘Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance’ will be released on December 2, with the CD version accompanied by a 16-page photograph booklet.