An urgent effort to help save the Curtin Hotel calls for stories about the venue

An effort to save Melbourne’s John Curtin Hotel from closure is urgently calling for stories and testimonials about the venue and its cultural importance.

Last month it was announced the historic John Curtin Hotel in Melbourne was set to close this year, with operators confirming the building’s owners had chosen to sell, “making way, most likely for apartments”.

The pub and venue, opened in 1940s, has long been a mainstay of the city’s live music scene, hosting the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, Magic Dirt, Alice Skye, Japanese Breakfast and Big Thief in recent years.

Named after 1940s Labor PM John Curtin, the venue is also situated across the road from the Victorian Trades Hall, and has long been a popular meeting place for labour movement members and union figures.

As such, the Victorian union movement is launching an attempt alongside pub staff to save the hotel and protected from demolishing by having it formally recognised as a heritage site.

They’ll need to prove that the pub is “historically and socially important”, which is where patrons come in. The unions are asking people to share their stories of cherished memories at the Curtin, whether it be “union organising, gigs you’ve been to, or drinks with your family and friends”.

As expressions of interest to buy the pub close shortly, they’re asking those keen to help save the establishment to contribute their story by the end of today (March 14) via this form.

When announcing their future last month, the Curtin’s operators said they had a lease until the end of November. “Beyond that, we have no idea what the developers will have planned for us,” they wrote in a statement. “We will have a lot more to say on the matter down the line, but I assure you, we will go out with a BANG!”