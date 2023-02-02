Analysis of triple j’s Hottest 100 finds rock music is “steadily creeping back in” after nine-year slump

A 30-year analysis of triple j’s Hottest 100 has found that the presence of rock music on the countdown is “steadily creeping back in” after a nine-year slump.

The analysis was conducted by ABC News and published today (February 2). The findings are based on 30 years of audio data collected from Spotify since the countdown changed names from ‘Hot’ to ‘Hottest’ 100 in 1993. Almost all of the 3,000 songs to have placed in the countdown since then was included in the analysis.

The data outlines the diversification of music genres as one of “the clearest trends to have emerged” since the countdown began. Rock music was found to be the predominant genre throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. During the 90s, almost three quarters of the songs that made it into the countdown each year were classified as rock.

The presence of the genre is still evident today, with the analysis finding that six of the top 10 musicians with the most entries in the countdown’s history – including Silverchair, Grinspoon and Muse – remain rock bands. However, the genre’s popularity on the countdown began to fall between 2009 to 2014, when it was overtaken by songs classified as indie or pop.

By 2018, rock’s Hottest 100 presence had reached an all-time low, with just six songs from the genre making it into the countdown that year. Since then, however, rock has since been “steadily creeping back in”, with the analysis finding an uptick in the number of rock tracks on the countdown in each successive year since 2019. 11 songs in the 2022 Hottest 100 were categorised as rock.

The analysis credits rock’s absence on the countdown to changing tastes, and the increased “ability to discover and share music through the internet”. The study also cites the growing popularity of “dance tracks” and the indie music “boom” as other reasons for rock’s decline, as well as the fading “stigma of pop being a dirty word”.

Other takeaways from the ABC News analysis include the acceleration of the countdown’s tempo. In terms of beats per minute, the songs on 2022’s Hottest 100 had the second-fastest tempos on record, second only to 2007’s list which included the likes of Bloc Party and Daft Punk. Head here to see ABC News’ full 30-year analysis of the Hottest 100.

Flume and MAY-A topped triple j’s 2022 countdown last Saturday (January 28) for their ‘Palaces’ track ‘Say Nothing’. Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal‘s song ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ placed second, while Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’, Gang of Youths’ ‘in the wake of your leave’, Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars in My Eyes’ and Spacey Jane’s ‘Hardlight’ all placed within the top ten. See the full 2022 triple j Hottest 100 countdown here.