Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky join Free Nationals for jazzy new single ‘Gangsta’

Free Nationals have returned with their first new music since 2020 in the form of the single ‘Gangsta’, featuring Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky – check out the video below.

The free-flowing, jazz-flavoured track sees the Californian R&B and funk group reunite with .Paak, for whom they have often appeared live as the backing band. It is the first time that they have appeared on record together with Rocky.

Check out the video for the single below, which sees the band, .Paak and Rocky portrayed by kids who are being forced to defend themselves in court.

The band are expected to release more music in 2024, with the possibility of a second studio album, to follow up their self-titled debut in 2019. That album was nominated for a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album and featured contributions from a host of guests, including .Paak, Kali Uchis, Syd and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

In a three-star review, NME wrote about that record: “The Free Nationals’ supreme musicianship is unquestionable, but they more often than not seem to require an outside presence leading from the front to really bring it all home.”

The Free Nationals and .Paak will appear together at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Festival in April,

.Paak is currently hosting season two of his Apple Music series .Paak’s House, a show that features live performances and comedy sketches, with a rotating cast of guests. K-pop girl group aespa recently appeared on the show, where .Paak tasked them with assembling a drum kit, which did not go particularly well.

His last solo album was 2019’s ‘Ventura’, although he did release ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ in 2021 under the name Silk Sonic, a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Rocky, meanwhile, recently confirmed that his partner Rihanna is still “working on” her highly-anticipated ninth album, after the couple spent Valentine’s Day in Paris.

His latest album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ is expected to be released soon, but no date has yet been confirmed.