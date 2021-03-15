Anderson .Paak has spoken about a potential collaboration with BTS.

The musician, who yesterday (March 14) won a Grammy for Best melodic rap performance, teased the idea in a new interview.

While discussing his nine-year-old son’s obsession with the K pop superstars, the singer was asked by Esquire whether he’d consider a collaboration.

He replied: “I’m working on trying to get that plug, man. If you know of any way, let me know, bro”, although the publication noted it was a “mostly joking” response.

Meanwhile, .Paak has been busy with other collaborations including his new band with Bruno Mars: Silk Sonic. Last night the duo performed their debut single ‘Leave The Door Open’ at the Grammys ceremony, bringing some vintage style to the show by dressing in matching burnt orange suits.

The pair announced the new project last month (February 26) and released their first single ‘Leave The Door Open’ on March 5.

BTS were nominated for Best pop duo/group performance for ‘Dynamite’ at the Grammys but lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’.

The South Korean stars performed ‘Dynamite’ from a set in Seoul that recreated the Grammys stage. It followed their performance at the pre-Grammys MusiCares event on Friday, which saw Jungkook take on drumming duties for ‘Dynamite’.

Beyoncé was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any singer, male or female.

See the full list of winners here.