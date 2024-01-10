André 3000 and SAULT collab on the way

André 3000 has said a collaboration with SAULT is on the cards, revealing that he has spent time in the studio with the mysterious collective.

During an interview on BBC Radio 6 Music last month, the OutKast rapper and solo musician (real name André Benjamin) explained: “A musician friend turned me on to them when they were in their secrecy stage. So he connected me with them.

“You know, we hung out, went to the studio, messed around a bit… yeah. And once I was turned on to them, I kind of listened to what was done before. I think they’d only had like one or two albums out at that time.”

Host Gilles Peterson then asked Benjamin if he had recorded any music with SAULT, and whether fans could “look forward to” hearing it. “We can look forward to it in the future,” he responded.

“We’ve talked about me coming there [to London], actually, to work in the studio with them. But I’ve hung out [with them] in the studio here in LA before. You know, we messed around and played a lot of music.”

He concluded: “But we’re hoping to do something a little bit more substantial, soon.”

Benjamin was speaking to the station about his debut solo album ‘New Blue Sun’, which was released last November. You can see the clip above, and listen to the full interview via BBC Sounds.

The 87-minute record consists of minimalist and experimental flute music, and doesn’t contain any rapping.

Last month saw André 3000 discuss the chance of new OutKast music, saying that he wanted the duo to make another album “a long time ago”.

OutKast released their sixth and latest studio LP, ‘Idlewild’, back in 2006. The duo then reunited to headline Coachella in 2014 before heading out on a wider comeback tour that year.

Meanwhile, SAULT played their spectacularly immersive debut live show in London on December 14. The collective have also suggested that there are several more concerts planned for the near future.

According to the post, they will showcase their album ‘5’ in New York, ‘Black’ in Los Angeles, ‘Untitled (Rise)’ in Canada, ‘11’ in Germany, ‘Air’ in Paris and ‘Earth’ in Africa at some point.